Dominion Energy (D) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased Its Holding by $3.81 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined While King Street Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $88.00 Million Its Position

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.60 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 10.04 million shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 49,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 209,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21 million, up from 160,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 2.91 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Electron Cap Partners Ltd Llc reported 1.42 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 36,888 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 47 shares. Finepoint Capital Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1.82 million shares. Transamerica reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 0.08% or 434,300 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jet Investors Lp, New York-based fund reported 970,000 shares. Bessemer accumulated 12,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Walleye Trading Limited holds 18,363 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 34,057 shares in its portfolio. Glendon Management Limited Partnership invested 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 13,858 are held by Cambridge Inv Rech.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 2,967 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 6,409 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 10,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 1,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs reported 3,532 shares. Hm Payson & Communication owns 42,942 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 4.53M shares stake. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 471,217 shares. Nordea Inv Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Security Com has invested 0.64% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Verition Fund Management Lc reported 47,641 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd holds 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 38,127 shares. First City Capital Management has 5,253 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank owns 8,005 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).