Dominion Energy (D) Holder Skba Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 32,988 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 161,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48M, down from 165,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 31,400 shares to 443,550 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,212 are held by Private Com Na. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parkside Savings Bank & has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 555,882 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc owns 3,191 shares. Westpac Corporation has 63,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 11,679 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 192,054 shares. Great Lakes Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,893 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.66% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3.95M shares. Snow Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Laffer Invests stated it has 5,253 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 451,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,253 are held by First City Cap Management Incorporated. Cypress Capital Gp Inc owns 45,804 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares to 24,805 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) by 19,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund.