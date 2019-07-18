Dominion Energy (D) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Position; Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $679,104; Stock Rose

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 1.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.99. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) For Its 5.0% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 26,143 shares. Cornerstone reported 48,000 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 3,204 shares. Canal Insurance Company holds 34,528 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Cutter & Company Brokerage owns 9,425 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na holds 3,500 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 14,366 shares. Cetera Lc has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Goelzer Invest reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 255,731 shares. Charter Trust has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Unicorn Sneaker Reseller Gets Alphabet Backing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One +1.7% as Q1 beats, CET1 improves – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One: Long-Term Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.