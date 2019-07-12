Dominion Energy (D) Holder Sasco Capital Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (HTA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lifted Holding

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 174,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 633,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.58M, down from 808,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 547,840 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (HTA) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 22,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.86M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 210,631 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $640.08 million for 24.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Trust Company reported 26,552 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fukoku Mutual Life Company, Japan-based fund reported 4,770 shares. Moreover, Sky Gru Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Baystate Wealth Management Lc accumulated 743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Communications Of Virginia Va owns 180,659 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 0.05% or 3,350 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 182,267 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arrow Fincl owns 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,047 shares. 30,977 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Canal Insur Communication reported 34,528 shares. Callahan Ltd Co invested in 0.75% or 52,520 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

