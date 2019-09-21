Dominion Energy (D) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Raised Its Position by $39.40 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13M shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Financial holds 1.35% or 13,996 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35,406 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc reported 2.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,889 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,441 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd reported 75,419 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advisors Lc has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co invested in 0.39% or 27,025 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,918 shares. Martin And Company Tn has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,096 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 42,191 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 3.83% or 174,000 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,572 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Management Lc stated it has 2.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,918 shares to 84,574 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.83M shares to 23,769 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 822,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

