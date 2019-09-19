Dominion Energy (D) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $39.40 Million as Share Price Declined; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped Its Brunswick (BC) Stake by $8.39 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 599,402 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 276.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 186,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 253,847 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65 million, up from 67,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 139,684 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Somerset holds 8,548 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 28,658 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 90,069 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.03% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 3.22 million shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt stated it has 23,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 0.55% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 1.03 million are held by Van Berkom & Associates. Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 2.34M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 54,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

More recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 83,306 shares to 83,306 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 135,420 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 4,833 shares. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,550 shares. Farmers Trust reported 0.12% stake. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Allstate reported 36,802 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 0.13% or 1,254 shares in its portfolio. 34,062 are owned by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.36% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 36,419 shares. First Natl Trust Co invested 0.54% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bp Pcl invested in 0.22% or 76,000 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 48,479 shares. 1St Source Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 8,005 shares. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 95,324 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 895,200 shares to 215,041 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 39,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 901,198 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).