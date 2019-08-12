Dominion Energy (D) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raised Its Holding; Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Merck & Co. (MRK) as Market Valuation Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 55,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 3.21 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 51,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 250,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 302,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 6.05 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint owns 5,862 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 208,452 are owned by Tdam Usa Inc. John G Ullman & Associate, a New York-based fund reported 140,075 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.41% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 55,478 were reported by Town And Country Bank And Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com. 131,703 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca. Barr E S And has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Madison Investment stated it has 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). South State accumulated 45,660 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.49% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tradewinds Capital Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.56% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 10 reported 2.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1.16 million are owned by American Group Inc Inc.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,475 shares to 127,345 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “High Hopes and Expectations for Merckâ€™s First Investor Day in Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Gained 66% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,800 shares to 159,356 shares, valued at $19.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,571 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA).