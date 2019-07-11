Dominion Energy (D) Holder Luminus Management Trimmed Stake by $5.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Swedbank Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Share Value Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 10,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00 billion market cap company. It closed at $113.75 lastly. It is down 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 71,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.05M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 286,262 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover reported 6,850 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cwm Ltd Co owns 119,748 shares. Natl Bank Of The West has 11,190 shares. Boltwood Cap Management accumulated 15,906 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 273,866 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Republic Intl Corporation owns 993,532 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 13,687 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Communications stated it has 141,645 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Rare Infrastructure holds 1.54M shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gm Advisory Group Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,033 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 222,245 shares to 23.33 million shares, valued at $53.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 13,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 18% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Ooma, Inc.’s (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.15M for 24.37 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Financial Post” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 356,883 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Lc accumulated 57,243 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 61,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office invested in 1,748 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough Company has invested 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Rech Glob has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt invested in 0.86% or 124,100 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 3.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 132,910 shares. 43,865 were reported by Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru. Provise Management reported 105,120 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc stated it has 94,812 shares. Winch Advisory holds 3,198 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 41,998 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Texas-based Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.