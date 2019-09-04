Dominion Energy (D) Holder Keybank National Association Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $1.64 Million as Share Value Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 111,494 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 6,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 227,729 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46M, down from 234,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $79.06. About 1.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 142,101 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore invested in 264,007 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Smith Graham And Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.65% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Legal General Gru Public Limited Com accumulated 97,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 113,300 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 17,653 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 299,878 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 56 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 79,080 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 43,596 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 49 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,954 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management Incorporated holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 42,590 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 44,344 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Intact Invest invested 0.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Marco Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 16,345 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 43,893 shares. Pitcairn Company owns 3,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase invested in 678,201 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 115,949 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 4,382 shares. Interest Group Inc holds 264,611 shares. 1,100 are owned by Atwood Palmer Inc. Lipe Dalton invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,640 shares.

