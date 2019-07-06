Dominion Energy (D) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Cut Its Stake by $1.88 Million

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 8,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,677 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 32,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.54M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

