Dominion Energy (D) Holder Commerce Bank Boosted Its Position by $448,172; As Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Share Value Rose, Symmetry Peak Management Increased Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 59,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 4.44M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 05/05/2018 – Tesla Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 03/05/2018 – Ok this is idiotic. $TSLA; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk admitted there was a braking issue with the Model 3 sedan; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS ALSO FAULTS MODEL 3’S CONTROLS, SAYS THEY CAN CAUSE DRIVERS TO BE DISTRACTED FROM THE ROAD; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System; 18/04/2018 – Tesla Could Benefit from China’s New Rules for Foreign Auto Makers; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 06/04/2018 – Trump to tap No. 2 official to run U.S. auto-safety agency; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 5,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 94,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 88,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.08M shares traded or 56.20% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Private Advisor Lc has 12,030 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.08% or 145,911 shares. Creative Planning reported 58,022 shares. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 39,329 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baillie Gifford holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 13.24M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Asset One Limited has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Howe Rusling Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bartlett Limited Liability reported 85 shares. 4,650 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,664 shares to 574,499 shares, valued at $26.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,430 shares. Spirit Of America Corp New York has 66,222 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 1.16M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 4,382 are held by Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Co. 143,388 are held by Utah Retirement. North Point Managers Oh holds 0.05% or 3,350 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Albion Finance Group Incorporated Ut holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 45,391 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 13,256 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 1.34% or 74,177 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 62,053 shares. Bragg Advsr accumulated 0.46% or 45,738 shares. Eastern Bank holds 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 43,741 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0.31% stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 2,565 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

