Dominion Energy (D) Holder Brookstone Capital Management Upped Holding; As Catalent (CTLT) Market Value Rose, Pier Capital Has Cut Stake by $3.98 Million

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 32,627 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 26,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.79 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 73,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 149,314 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 222,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 594,696 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 949,064 are owned by Reaves W H Company. Rothschild Il accumulated 15,500 shares. 640,089 were reported by Electron Cap Ptnrs Limited. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,190 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 296,840 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security owns 34,951 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,736 shares. Central State Bank owns 2,331 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 4,916 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 480,710 shares in its portfolio. 7,316 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Tobam reported 446,175 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 13,674 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 3,736 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $29.25 million for 59.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

