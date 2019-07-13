Dominion Energy (D) Holder Bp Plc Increased Holding; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $344,340

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 284,814 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, down from 290,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 669,034 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Bp Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 11,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 22,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reilly Finance Advsr has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First National Bank & Trust Of Newtown invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,980 shares. 33,144 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,036 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rbo Limited Liability owns 177,938 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Epoch Prtnrs owns 2.51 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Company holds 87,800 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,553 shares to 84,798 shares, valued at $29.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).