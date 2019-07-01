Dominion Energy (D) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Its Position by $659,072 as Stock Value Rose; Mantech Intl (MANT) Market Value Rose While Earnest Partners Upped Position

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Mantech Intl (MANT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 28,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 51,800 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 18.89% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q REV. $473M, EST. $469.0M; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies | Infiniti Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 8,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,643 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 25,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.93M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,714 shares to 20,797 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 83,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,756 were reported by Wade G W Inc. Zimmer Prtn Lp has invested 1.67% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Montecito National Bank & Trust & has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pettyjohn Wood White reported 73,056 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc holds 33,144 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tctc Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 20,203 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 216,762 shares stake. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 709,325 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 44,369 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,784 are owned by Welch Forbes Limited Co. Stevens Limited Partnership reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiduciary Trust has 11,008 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors reported 9,436 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 11,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 122,338 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 298,298 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 68,400 shares. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 8,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Morgan Stanley reported 59,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Ab has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 15,985 shares. Parkside National Bank Tru holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.13% or 11,141 shares.