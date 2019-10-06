Dominion Energy Com (D) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Timessquare Capital Management Has Upped Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stake by $2.13 Million as Stock Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 666,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.47 million, up from 646,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 89,458 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 94,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.09 million shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,096 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 496,029 shares. Moreover, Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cls Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Horizon Lc has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,321 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 17,128 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Mechanics Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.45% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,300 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 735,347 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Serv reported 0.12% stake. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 8,706 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 50,077 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Limited Company has 0.33% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,914 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $927.95 million for 17.76 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN) by 11,568 shares to 89,766 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf by 33,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,146 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Duncker Streett And accumulated 1,250 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 3,088 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 1,855 are owned by Smithfield Trust Co. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.18% or 57,202 shares. Motco owns 524 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.44 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 15,767 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts has 0.09% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 153,931 shares. 20,538 were reported by Brinker Capital. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 238 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 15,000 shares.