Dominion Energy Com (D) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Cut Holding by $593,636 as Share Price Rose; Tig Advisors Increases Position in Orbotech LTD (ORBK)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 7,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,694 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 30,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH SEES 2Q REV. $250.0M TO $265M, EST. $257.7M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in Orbotech; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q Adj EPS 83c; 19/03/2018 – Ynet News: Israeli Orbotech firm sold for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Top shareholders in talks to sell control of Orbotech -report; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,250 shares to 113,021 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 17,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142,318 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Montag A & Associate reported 5,302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zimmer Prns Lp holds 1.67% or 1.83M shares. 2,900 are owned by Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 4,068 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). North Star Inv Management reported 6,761 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 19,380 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny owns 1,988 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 3.42M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs owns 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 53,675 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 312,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Contravisory Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $644.64M for 24.41 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.