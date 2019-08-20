Dominion Energy Com (D) Share Price Declined While Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Its Holding; Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $1.91 Million as Share Value Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 692,603 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 23,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 112,193 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 89,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 1.93M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 171,805 shares to 5.47 million shares, valued at $159.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:CF) by 16,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,432 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And has 1,533 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 1.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fayez Sarofim And Company owns 2,766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 13,854 shares. Essex Financial Svcs Inc owns 2,832 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hudock Capital Ltd has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 20,031 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,256 shares. Whittier reported 7,862 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Insurance Tx has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,755 are held by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested 4.84% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CF Industries Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.