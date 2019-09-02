Dominion Energy Com (D) Market Value Declined While Park Avenue Securities Has Upped by $309,396 Its Position; Private Wealth Advisors Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 21,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 17,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis invested 4.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 8,793 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 2,956 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 61,516 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6 shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 3.79% or 175,450 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 547 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability invested in 2.17% or 4,656 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,415 shares. Charter Tru has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants Corp has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 283 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3,514 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo owns 1,242 shares. Kistler accumulated 748 shares. Cap Ltd Ca accumulated 10,929 shares.

