Dominion Energy Com (D) Holder Park Avenue Securities Raised Holding; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increased Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $321,594

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,667 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, up from 2,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $266.65. About 3.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 17,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 2.65 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,583 shares to 97,451 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,068 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91 million. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.

