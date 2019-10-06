Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Increased Its Position; Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $4.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 167.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 100,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37 million, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.45M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 59.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 50,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 34,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 85,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 3.31 million shares traded or 28.58% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “GE Is Betting on the Biggest Offshore Wind Turbine Ever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 2.88M shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 20,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,288 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

