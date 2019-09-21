Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Share Price Declined While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.57 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13 million shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Walt Disney Company – DIS – Business Wire” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 2.81% or 170,923 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,271 shares. 2,083 were accumulated by Rhenman Prtn Asset Mgmt. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 0.97% or 1.27M shares. Citizens And Northern has invested 1.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 21,022 shares. Family Cap Tru stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,328 shares. Btr Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moors Cabot holds 0.91% or 51,579 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Advisers has invested 4.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cognios Capital Ltd reported 30,021 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,256 shares. United Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 7.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $933.81M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.