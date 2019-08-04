Dominion (D) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Raised Stake; Dril Quip Com (DRQ) Share Value Rose While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed by $3.31 Million Its Stake

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc Com (DRQ) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 73,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 241,496 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 314,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 372,802 shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion (D) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 139,243 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 134,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (BSV) by 17,882 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $127.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Trs (TFLO) by 132,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,835 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life reported 18,814 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 0.23% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 827,452 shares. Madison Holdings reported 0.22% stake. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 77,728 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,963 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 665,051 shares. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 31,098 are owned by Windward Mgmt Company Ca. Profund Advsr accumulated 0.23% or 62,796 shares. Cushing Asset LP holds 19,700 shares. Axa reported 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wallington Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 6,615 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 195,456 shares to 277,845 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus Corp Com (NYSE:MCS) by 10,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09M for 412.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 8,102 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 3.80 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 42,295 shares. Frontier Mngmt Co Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 140,084 shares. Raymond James has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited holds 2.56M shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 117,883 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 24,707 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 11,592 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Geode Capital Management invested in 0% or 410,894 shares. Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 156,165 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 6,820 shares.