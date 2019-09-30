Dominion (D) Market Valuation Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed by $1.43 Million Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Trimmed Stake by $402,059

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 9.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Dominion (D) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 18,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 67,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, down from 86,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Dominion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 1.48M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Dow Jones Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 109,959 shares to 121,926 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.95 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,762 shares to 32,037 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.