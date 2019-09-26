Dominion (D) Market Valuation Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased Holding by $1.43 Million; Chase Investment Counsel Holding in Epam Sys (EPAM) Has Cut by $308,805 as Market Valuation Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Dominion (D) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 18,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 67,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, down from 86,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Dominion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 705,708 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 13,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $183.51. About 71,764 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89 million for 41.33 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Headless Commerce Ecosystem Partners Release Playbook – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPAM: A Case For Potential Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM To Debut Open Source Contributor Index At Annual Software Engineering Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability owns 523,106 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 176,700 shares. First Lp holds 279,642 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.15% or 75,100 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors owns 151,061 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 18,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 1,234 are held by Century. Capital Ww Investors invested in 2.08 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 12,508 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% stake.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,860 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,932 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,087 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ipswich Investment Mgmt reported 4,702 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 3.49M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 308,666 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha invested in 0.02% or 3,150 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 88,482 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 184,892 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank holds 0.7% or 40,394 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.19% or 154,736 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0.52% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 30.37M shares. Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 6,963 shares. Geode Management Limited Co invested in 10.92 million shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,762 shares to 32,037 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.