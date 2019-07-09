Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -0.22 0.00 Wix.com Ltd. 121 11.23 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -8.4% Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -34.9% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 8.22 beta indicates that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 722.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Wix.com Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Wix.com Ltd. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Wix.com Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wix.com Ltd. 1 1 7 2.78

The average price target of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 145.10%. Competitively Wix.com Ltd. has a consensus price target of $124.7, with potential downside of -13.48%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than Wix.com Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Wix.com Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. -7.75% -16.56% -12.67% -12.67% -59.06% 70.13% Wix.com Ltd. 0.99% 13.69% 18.99% 48.12% 68.65% 57.28%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. was more bullish than Wix.com Ltd.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Wix.com Ltd.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.