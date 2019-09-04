Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.48 N/A -0.27 0.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a 7.42 beta, while its volatility is 642.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phoenix New Media Limited’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Phoenix New Media Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Phoenix New Media Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 208.22% and an $2.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares and 36.8% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares. 4.2% are Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has 51.95% stronger performance while Phoenix New Media Limited has -10.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc. beats Phoenix New Media Limited.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.