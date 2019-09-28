Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

This is a contrast between Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.00 8.36M -0.27 0.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.00 1.54M 1.31 4.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 913,761,066.78% 0% 0% Live Ventures Incorporated 21,690,140.85% 10.2% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s 7.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 642.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Live Ventures Incorporated on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Live Ventures Incorporated is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Live Ventures Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has an average target price of $2.5, and a 204.88% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares and 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares. 4.2% are Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend while Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated beats on 6 of the 11 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.