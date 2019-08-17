Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.62 N/A -0.27 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 224 4.67 N/A 6.97 34.28

In table 1 we can see Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 642.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 7.42 beta. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

The upside potential is 138.10% for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. with consensus price target of $2.5. IAC/InterActiveCorp on the other hand boasts of a $298.22 consensus price target and a 19.69% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. appears more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Dolphin Entertainment Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.