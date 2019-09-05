Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Contrasting side by side

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -0.27 0.00 Wix.com Ltd. 134 10.03 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a beta of 7.42 and its 642.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wix.com Ltd.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Wix.com Ltd. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wix.com Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential is 168.79% at a $2.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Wix.com Ltd.’s consensus target price is $142.17, while its potential upside is 3.96%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares and 98.4% of Wix.com Ltd. shares. 4.2% are Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wix.com Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc. beats Wix.com Ltd.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.