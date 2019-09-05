Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Contrasting side by side

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.27 0.00 Tucows Inc. 66 1.70 N/A 1.76 27.82

Table 1 highlights Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Tucows Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a 7.42 beta, while its volatility is 642.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tucows Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tucows Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Tucows Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Tucows Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2.5 is Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 177.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Tucows Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 66.5%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.4% of Tucows Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has 51.95% stronger performance while Tucows Inc. has -18.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.