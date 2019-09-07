Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) Comparison side by side

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.27 0.00 JMU Limited 1 0.50 N/A -15.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and JMU Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 7.42 beta indicates that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 642.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, JMU Limited’s 122.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.22 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. Its rival JMU Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than JMU Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and JMU Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$2.5 is Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 177.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and JMU Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 1.3%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of JMU Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JMU Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc. beats JMU Limited.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.