Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Stock Price Rose While National Investment Services Has Decreased by $508,515 Its Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Upped Position

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 400,220 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) by 36,000 shares to 175,280 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Dollar Tree (DLTR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Dollar Tree Has Life – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Continues to Expand With 15000th Store – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million.

