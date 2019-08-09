Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Shares Declined While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Stake; Fiera Capital Trimmed Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake as Share Value Declined

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 66,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 875,080 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66 million, down from 941,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 782,407 shares traded or 62.47% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 1.86 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 14,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 836,898 were accumulated by Ashford Mngmt. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1.70M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 15,224 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 127,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 27,886 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 632,730 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Diversified Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 5,950 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 7,824 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 4,485 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.2% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 1.29M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 74,977 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 25,743 shares to 551,508 shares, valued at $143.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 429,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.81 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 8,692 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,043 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 38,920 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Hl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 1.77 million shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 40,710 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Avenir Corp has 5.24% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 0.4% or 609,617 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 44,360 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.