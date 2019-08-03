Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Shareholder National Investment Services Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined; As Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Monetta Financial Services Trimmed by $1.24 Million Its Holding

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 878,531 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares to 8,706 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

