Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lowered Holding by $1.05 Million; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Raised by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 9,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,880 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 75,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 27,219 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 23,471 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 3,212 were accumulated by Zebra Mngmt Limited. Rafferty Asset Management Llc reported 22,204 shares stake. Bartlett And Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 0.6% or 404,498 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10,620 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 37,861 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 256,338 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,717 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 71,344 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 25,905 shares. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Transamerica Fincl Inc accumulated 10 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.84 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,850 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 528 shares. Blackstone Group Lp owns 139,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Melvin Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.77% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cornerstone holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,294 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 130,591 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust Com owns 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 938 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 6,698 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 639,745 shares. Hl Fin Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 27,219 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 39,885 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander had sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74 million on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 18,414 shares to 514,322 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,300 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).