Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Glovista Investments Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Lowered by $6.58 Million as Shares Declined

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 3.89 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 2.70 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd stated it has 16,339 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 31,170 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,366 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,311 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,112 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 106,889 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 61,159 shares. 757,000 were accumulated by Palestra Cap Management Ltd Company. Moreover, Md Sass Invsts Services Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 18,400 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 686 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers, a Colorado-based fund reported 22 shares. The Georgia-based Montag & Caldwell has invested 1.74% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 787 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.02% or 41,032 shares. Dubuque Bancshares reported 533 shares.