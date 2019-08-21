Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Reaches $95.22 After 5.00% Up Move; GIBSON ENERGY COMMON SHARES CANADA (GBNXF) Shorts Up By 5.88%

GIBSON ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had an increase of 5.88% in short interest. GBNXF’s SI was 259,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.88% from 244,900 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 162 days are for GIBSON ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s short sellers to cover GBNXF’s short positions. It closed at $17.32 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.70% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 197,436 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree IncThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $22.62 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $99.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DLTR worth $1.13 billion more.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.45 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

