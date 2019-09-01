Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Reaches $101.53 After 7.00% Up Move; Wabash National (WNC) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Wabash National Corp (WNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 77 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 71 cut down and sold their stakes in Wabash National Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 50.38 million shares, down from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wabash National Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.52M shares traded or 64.38% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $24.60 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $108.64 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DLTR worth $1.72B more.

Among 12 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.92’s average target is 6.29% above currents $101.53 stock price. Dollar Tree had 23 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 8 by Loop Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 20.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $24.60 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,626 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 3,076 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability has 4.84% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Northern Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mackenzie Financial holds 9,199 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt reported 275,000 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 13,912 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 56,959 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 58,254 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,112 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,625 shares. 2,010 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability. Connors Investor holds 105,552 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.01% or 2,951 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. Shares for $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $722.74 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 186,929 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation for 275,300 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 890,048 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 805,888 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 157,000 shares.