Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) At $96.87 Forms Top; Nasdaq Omx Group Has 1.02 Sentiment

Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NDAQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 178 funds increased or started new holdings, while 175 sold and reduced their equity positions in Nasdaq Omx Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 120.85 million shares, up from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nasdaq Omx Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 135 Increased: 123 New Position: 55.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) formed multiple top with $99.78 target or 3.00% above today’s $96.87 share price. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has $23.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 12.38% above currents $96.87 stock price. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Bank of America maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, April 8. Raymond James maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 10,034 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0.08% stake. State Street Corp invested in 10.29M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Highbridge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 92,694 shares. Blair William & Il holds 14,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 16,740 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 19.34 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.09% or 354,124 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Com has 4.84% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.20 million shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Odey Asset Management Gp Limited holds 0.17% or 19,650 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fil stated it has 2.20 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 26.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.38 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

Investor Ab holds 98.1% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. for 19.39 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 84,313 shares or 4.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 2.06% invested in the company for 21,850 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Financial Group Llc has invested 2.01% in the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.88 million shares.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.51M for 20.24 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

