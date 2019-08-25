Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) At $95.16 Forms Top; Shorts at Beyondspring – Ordinary Shares (BYSI) Raised By 5.93%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) formed multiple top with $100.87 target or 6.00% above today’s $95.16 share price. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has $22.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd holds 0% or 107 shares. 1,214 were reported by First Personal Fincl. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 25,905 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 408 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. 3,700 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.35 million shares. Arga Investment Management Limited Partnership stated it has 11,325 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 6,299 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 3,905 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg stated it has 972,460 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 20,758 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 2,334 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 45,330 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 24.13M shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E had bought 1,000 shares worth $99,980.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.43 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 14.40% above currents $95.16 stock price. Dollar Tree had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Telsey Advisory Group has “Outperform” rating and $117 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Friday, June 21 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $105 target in Monday, April 8 report. Bank of America maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $115 target.

