Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) At $93.71 Forms Top; Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Shorts Up By 10.75%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) formed multiple top with $96.52 target or 3.00% above today’s $93.71 share price. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has $22.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.69 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) had an increase of 10.75% in short interest. BPL’s SI was 3.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.75% from 2.79 million shares previously. With 2.02 million avg volume, 2 days are for Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)’s short sellers to cover BPL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 2.74 million shares traded or 50.99% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 16.17% above currents $93.71 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83 million for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. $99,980 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,720 shares. Fil Ltd reported 2.20M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,569 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 31,249 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 878,724 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 13,199 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 1.35 million shares. Hoplite Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 5.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Maple Management has 2.56% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 103,620 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability holds 288,273 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Blair William Com Il reported 14,561 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Investors has 830,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.75’s average target is -3.10% below currents $41.02 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. UBS downgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) rating on Wednesday, May 15. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $41.5000 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, May 13 report. Mizuho initiated Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Buckeye Partners, L.P. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,312 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 1,741 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 7,175 shares. Heronetta Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 652,730 are held by Eagle Limited Liability Com. Alphamark Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 100 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 39,598 shares. Hudock Cap Gru holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 218 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 78,871 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 553,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 0.02% or 14,151 shares. Carroll, a North Carolina-based fund reported 600 shares. Salem Counselors owns 13,390 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 7,986 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckeye Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trafigura and Buckeye Receive First Deliveries of Crude Oil From New Permian Pipeline Construction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.