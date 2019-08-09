Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) At $92.92 Forms Top; Teucrium Commodity Trust Has 1.43 Sentiment

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) formed multiple top with $101.28 target or 9.00% above today’s $92.92 share price. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has $22.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 1.86M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Teucrium Commodity Trust (TAGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.98, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 7 sold and decreased positions in Teucrium Commodity Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 361,863 shares, up from 357,935 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Teucrium Commodity Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 165 shares traded. Teucrium Agricultural Fund (TAGS) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Agriculture ETFs: An Alternative Way to Diversify a Traditional Portfolio – ETF Trends” on July 30, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Agriculture ETFs to Play the China Trade Outlook – ETF Trends” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NIO Stock Is Undervalued, But Risky – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Does China’s “Currency Manipulator” Status Put Emerging Markets in Play? – ETF Trends” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Recession Worries; Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 17.15% above currents $92.92 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $100 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. On Friday, March 15 Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable L P has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Starboard Value L P accumulated 1.76 million shares. Palestra Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 757,000 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Management Llc invested in 7,200 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 12,600 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 67,698 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Regions Corporation owns 1,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 1.35M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Raymond James Trust Na has 2,334 shares. Cap Growth Management Limited Partnership accumulated 2.72% or 420,000 shares.