Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) At $106.10 Forms Top; Last Week Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Theravance Biopharma had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. See Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) formed multiple top with $115.65 target or 9.00% above today’s $106.10 share price. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has $25.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.99% less from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 46,008 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 209,209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 23,264 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.09% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). The Texas-based Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.01% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Gru One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 550,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. American holds 0% or 27,603 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 11,700 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 55,200 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.20M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,542 shares.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Theravance Biopharma Reports New Data from Phase 2 Study of Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) in Oral Presentation at 32nd European Neurology Congress – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), The Stock That Slid 54% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TBPH) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

The stock increased 1.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 349,161 shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 17.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Compared Trelegy Ellipta to Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta; 29/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS SUBMISSION OF REGULATORY APPLICATION IN JAPAN FOR ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY FF/UMEC/Vl FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single lnhaler Triple Therapy FF/UMEC/Vl for Patients with COPD; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 30/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data From Multiple Studies of VIBATIV(R) (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID(TM) Conference; 08/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss $65.1M; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought 1,000 shares worth $99,980.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 2.60% above currents $106.1 stock price. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7 with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, March 7 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Monday, April 8. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $105 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, February 26.