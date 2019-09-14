Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Comparing side by side

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) are two firms in the Discount Variety Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree Inc. 104 1.15 N/A -6.24 0.00 Target Corporation 85 0.72 N/A 5.63 15.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dollar Tree Inc. and Target Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree Inc. 0.00% -22% -9% Target Corporation 0.00% 27% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Dollar Tree Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Target Corporation’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Dollar Tree Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Target Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Dollar Tree Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Target Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dollar Tree Inc. and Target Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Target Corporation 0 3 7 2.70

The downside potential is -3.57% for Dollar Tree Inc. with consensus price target of $108.83. Meanwhile, Target Corporation’s consensus price target is $109.9, while its potential upside is 1.77%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Target Corporation is looking more favorable than Dollar Tree Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.7% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares and 86.6% of Target Corporation shares. Dollar Tree Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Target Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dollar Tree Inc. -4.23% -7.58% -7.2% 5.95% 13.03% 12.66% Target Corporation -3.02% -0.62% 14.18% 19.45% 6.39% 30.73%

For the past year Dollar Tree Inc. has weaker performance than Target Corporation

Summary

Target Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Dollar Tree Inc.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 6,650 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home dÃ©cor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 8,185 stores under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. The company also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software. In addition, it offers in-store amenities, including Target CafÃ©, Target Photo, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. Target Corporation sells products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of September 13, 2017, the company operated 1,816 stores in the United States. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.