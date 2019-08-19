Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Analysts See $0.90 EPS; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $0.90 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. DLTR’s profit would be $213.83 million giving it 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Dollar Tree, Inc.’s analysts see -21.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.69 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 207 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 191 decreased and sold their stakes in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 25.37 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 156 Increased: 123 New Position: 84.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. $99,980 worth of stock was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 16.17% above currents $93.71 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, April 8. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 19.34M shares. Asset One Ltd reported 113,717 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd owns 24,648 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc owns 10 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 181,566 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 107 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co In reported 3.92% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,795 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 143 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.22% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 97,300 shares. Citigroup reported 231,410 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 5,252 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 18,762 shares in its portfolio. 1,781 were reported by Trust Com Of Vermont. Palestra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 757,000 shares.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.66 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 92.17 P/E ratio.