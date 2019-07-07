Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Rose While Scholtz & Company Lifted Its Holding; Btim Increased Its Holding in Rpc (RES) by $3.08 Million

Btim Corp increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 279,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 968,870 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 688,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 1.03M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 29,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $108,461 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited Co has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Tortoise Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 46,841 shares. Reilly Limited Liability accumulated 303 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 381,771 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.16M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 115,423 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0% or 698 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% or 162,890 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 90,025 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 94,378 shares. Guggenheim Capital invested in 84,006 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell Reed accumulated 941,700 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61,307 shares or 0% of the stock.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 52,009 shares to 237,509 shares, valued at $59.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 60,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Management Lc reported 30 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 39,210 shares. Nomura reported 13,613 shares stake. Dynamic Capital Mgmt invested in 2,615 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Adage Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Avenir Corp holds 5.24% or 470,129 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mackenzie Corporation owns 9,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 328,434 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd reported 7,635 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 113,717 shares. Olstein Management LP holds 0.54% or 31,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alta Mgmt holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 554,227 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 9,270 shares.