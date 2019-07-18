Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Rose While First Mercantile Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake; Coatue Management Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Trimmed by $74.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,356 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 12,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 72,571 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 737,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.01M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 369,798 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10,963 shares to 9,530 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,536 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Prudential Fin Incorporated owns 223,104 shares. Cwm Lc owns 205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Coatue Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,713 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 391,067 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 23,771 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Burney accumulated 23,330 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 107,787 shares. 2.08M were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability. National Investment Wi owns 28,773 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 8,055 shares. Franklin Res invested in 280,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 946,363 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 25,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 372,819 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $172.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 122,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was made by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. 12,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.