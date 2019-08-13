Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $10.20 Million; Panagora Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Citrix Systems (CTXS) by $5.79 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 2.28 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 58,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 374,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.35 million, down from 433,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 2.10 million shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 2,800 shares. Rivulet Ltd Com owns 1.78M shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Palladium Ltd Co owns 70,622 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 187,776 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 2,021 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,212 were reported by Zebra Capital Management Lc. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv owns 0.92% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 31,309 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,777 shares. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 6,800 shares. Asset One holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 113,717 shares. Weitz Invest Management Inc has invested 1.2% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 972,460 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 81,234 shares. Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 310 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “August 30th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Is Mixed After Dollar Tree’s Q1 – Benzinga” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar Tree +1.5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 25.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $631,742 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 104,830 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Schroder Management accumulated 742,432 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1.66M shares. Principal Financial has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Company owns 20,182 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 21,777 are held by Da Davidson And Company. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,026 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Company accumulated 4,887 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.05% or 93,831 shares. 363 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).