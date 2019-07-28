Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Rose While Fiduciary Management Increased Stake by $114.58 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Increased Its Position in South St Com (SSB) as Shares Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in South St Corp Com (SSB) by 300.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 148,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in South St Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 224,463 shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.74 million, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South State Bank Still Grinding Through Some Repositioning – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “South State Earns Best Places to Work, Top Workplaces Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation Co (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 98,877 shares to 288,484 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New Com by 95,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,840 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $ (NASDAQ:KALU).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

