Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased Stake by $10.20 Million; Doheny Asset Management Has Increased Position in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by $320,075 as Stock Rose

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 223,965 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 1.37 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B G C Partners Class A (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 298,400 shares to 432,550 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redwood Trust Inc. Reit (NYSE:RWT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,617 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Tr Reit (NYSE:LXP).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.81M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

